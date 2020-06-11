Billie Collins
Billie "Butcha" Collins departed this life on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma. She was 62, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Houma.

Visitation on Friday, June 12, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville, from 4-6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church Cemetery, 5479 La. 1 in Napoleonville.

She is survived by her daughters, Kokemor Johnson and Ako-Lynn Collins; brothers, Kirby Johnson (Brenda) and Daniel Johnson (Lisa); sisters, Juliet Johnson-Harris and Diedra Johnson; five grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aislee Earline and Clarence Johnson Sr.; brother, Clarence Johnson Jr.; sister, Gwen Johnson; and grandchildren, Aalex and Aalexon Randall.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
