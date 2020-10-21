1/1
Dr. Billie R. Nweze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Billie R. Nweze
Dr. Billie R. Nweze, 73, passed away after a battle with cancer on October 14, 2020 in Mansfield, Texas. Visitation on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bright Morning Star Baptist church from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00 am; Reverend Griselda Bickham of Wesley United Methodist Church officiating. Burial in the church cemetery. Services will be livestreamed via the Bright Morning Star Baptist Church Facebook page. She is survived by her brother, Lloyd Ranson; sister Eleanor Ranson; three daughters, Elaine Nweze-Barrett, Onyema Nweze, and Rubi Nweze-Rogers; four grandchildren, Lauren Trahan, Gabriel Thomas, Jordyn Rogers, and Kedron Bernard Rogers II; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Ranson; and husband, Emmanuel N. Nweze. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved