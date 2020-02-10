Home

Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Billy Bellanger Sr.

Billy Bellanger Sr. Obituary
Billy Bellanger Sr., 64, a native of Lockport and resident of Mathews, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport.

Billy is survived by his children, Billy Bellanger Jr. (Lara), and Carly Percle (Dustin); seven grandchildren, Nate and Mya Bellanger, Jaely, Cally and Haddy Plaisance, and Pierce and Halle Percle; brothers, Robert and Ray Bellanger; and sister, Nancy Lee and former wife, Stacie P. Bellanger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elvire Bellanger; and brothers, Leslie, Ernest and Roy Bellanger.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
