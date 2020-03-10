|
Billy D. "Geezer" Nance Sr., 69, a native of Guthrie, Okla., and resident of Raceland, passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2020.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 La. 311. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Robin B. Nance; son, Billy Darrell Nance Jr.; stepson, Brett Lee Cobb aka Bergeron; adopted son, Ricky J. Pierron and wife Amber Kathryn Winn, and Treiston Michael Pierron I; daughters, Tonya Lynn Myers, and Judy Ann Nance and husband Taylor Plaisance; mother, Mary M. Herring; sister, Patricia Morrison; and grandchildren, Dakota Scott, Autumn Marie, Katelyn Paige, Gavin, Corrine and Carson, Taylor and Tyler, Jai Michael, Jas Darrell and Maddox Haidyn, Ava Elizabeth, Ian James, Alexander, Cameron, Jailyn Rose, Treiston Michel II and Kylee Madison; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman J. Nance; sister, Sheila K. Morrison.
Billy served on the USS Grand Canyon in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was a helicopter mechanic and a pipefitter on the ship. He loved cooking and being with family and friends and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He was also a volunteer fireman in Oklahoma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020