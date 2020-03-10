Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Billy Nance
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Billy D. "Geezer" Nance Sr

Billy D. "Geezer" Nance Sr Obituary
Billy D. "Geezer" Nance Sr., 69, a native of Guthrie, Okla., and resident of Raceland, passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2020.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 La. 311. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin.

Billy is survived by his loving wife, Robin B. Nance; son, Billy Darrell Nance Jr.; stepson, Brett Lee Cobb aka Bergeron; adopted son, Ricky J. Pierron and wife Amber Kathryn Winn, and Treiston Michael Pierron I; daughters, Tonya Lynn Myers, and Judy Ann Nance and husband Taylor Plaisance; mother, Mary M. Herring; sister, Patricia Morrison; and grandchildren, Dakota Scott, Autumn Marie, Katelyn Paige, Gavin, Corrine and Carson, Taylor and Tyler, Jai Michael, Jas Darrell and Maddox Haidyn, Ava Elizabeth, Ian James, Alexander, Cameron, Jailyn Rose, Treiston Michel II and Kylee Madison; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman J. Nance; sister, Sheila K. Morrison.

Billy served on the USS Grand Canyon in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was a helicopter mechanic and a pipefitter on the ship. He loved cooking and being with family and friends and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He was also a volunteer fireman in Oklahoma.

Chauvin funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
