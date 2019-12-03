|
|
Billy Joe Holmes was born on Nov. 2, 1944, in Robert, La., the fourth of four boys of a diary-man and his wife.
He was born at a time and place when individual dairy farmers could make a living, and where movie matinees were ten cents. It was a time when horses were a boy's mode of transportation, whether to get to a house of a friend who had a television set or look out for a girl who was his first crush after whom, many years later, he would name his daughter, or just wander or explore. He loved that formative time in his life and the values of thrift, hard work and independence he was taught. But when his father caught him counting the boards in the barn time and time again during the morning milking, He told Billy he had better go to school. And Billy did.
Valedictorian of this graduating Hammond High School Class and Salutatorian of his graduating Southeastern University College class, he went on academic scholarship to Clemson University where in the process of earning a Ph.D. in mathematics he worked summers as part of the teams creating the Saturn Five Rocket. After Graduation he began a 38-year career at Nicholls State University. He taught every mathematics course his department offered for the better part of his career before developing a keen interest in computer programming. The latter portion of his career saw him reaching out across campus to develop programs that transformed operations in a range of offices, including financial aid, parking and the library.
That was his public, working side. In his private life, Billy loved traveling. He especially loved the west and the Smoky Mountains. His favorite hikes were to waterfalls, but his travels took him to destinations in all but two of the 50 states as well as into Canada and Mexico.
He loved reading adventure stories. He loved sports. He loved country music, Bruce Springsteen, the Eagles, Fats Domino and Rod Stewart. He loved maintaining his cars. But more than anything Billy loved his family and friends. There was never a question that he loved and supported us. He was always there to listen and guide, always there to lend a hand and encourage a dream, always willing to move heaven and earth to keep us happy and safe and relieve our suffering, or defend us. He was the foundation on which many lives were built. His was an openness and generosity of heart that went largely unseen by the world because he was a humble an intensely private man.
Surrounded by loving family, today at 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2019, passed a beautiful mind and spirit.
Billy is survived by his wife, Daryl Rusek Holmes; his sons, Stephen Holmes and daughter-in-law Bonnie Gallagher, and Rev. Christopher Rusek Holmes and daughter-in-law Rayne Holt Holmes; his daughter, Jennifer Holmes; brothers, Lawrence Holmes Jr. and sister-in-law Camille Moniotte Holmes, and Robert Holmes and sister-in-law Eleanor Holmes; granddaughters, Phedra Holmes and Analia Holmes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Henry Holmes, a native and resident of Robert, La.; his mother, Lucille Harper Holmes, a native of Hammond and resident of Robert; and his brother, Lowron Melton "LM" Holmes, native and resident of Robert.
A private service to be held at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019