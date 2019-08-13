|
Binel "BJ" Gasery III., 33, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
Public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 1914 West Main St. in Schriever. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lawanda Deville Gasery; sisters, Michelle Rainey (Anthony), Dionne Warren (Sean), Shantell Brown (Randy), and Tiffany Williams (Warren); mother-in-law, Evelyn Robertson; father-in-law, Juan Deville (Ellen); brother-in-law, Jason Robertson (Alexis); and sister-in-law, Wykeshia Livas (Milton).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Binel, Sr. and Julia Moore Gasery; niece, Warniecia Williams; nephews, A'zyron Rainey, Zavion Livas and Ja'kharri Rainey; grandparents, Sherman Carvin and Viola Celestin Moore.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019