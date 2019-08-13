Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Binel Gasery III
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Binel Gasery III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Binel Gasery III Obituary
Binel "BJ" Gasery III., 33, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

Public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 1914 West Main St. in Schriever. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Lawanda Deville Gasery; sisters, Michelle Rainey (Anthony), Dionne Warren (Sean), Shantell Brown (Randy), and Tiffany Williams (Warren); mother-in-law, Evelyn Robertson; father-in-law, Juan Deville (Ellen); brother-in-law, Jason Robertson (Alexis); and sister-in-law, Wykeshia Livas (Milton).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Binel, Sr. and Julia Moore Gasery; niece, Warniecia Williams; nephews, A'zyron Rainey, Zavion Livas and Ja'kharri Rainey; grandparents, Sherman Carvin and Viola Celestin Moore.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Binel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now