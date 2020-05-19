Home

Blaine Joseph Hotard Obituary
Blaine Joseph Hotard, 55, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Thibodaux Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the diocese requires that everyone attending the Mass of Christian Burial wear masks and practice social distancing for the duration of their time inside the church.

He is survived by his brothers, Troy Hotard and wife Marie, and Ernest Hotard III and wife Donna.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Hotard and Mary Ann Usea Hotard.

Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020
