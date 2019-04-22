|
|
Blair A. LeBoeuf, 64, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Visitations will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at Samart Funeral Home West Park. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Pointe-Aux-Chenes. Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 12 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.
Blair is survived by his loving wife, Janet Thibodaux LeBoeuf; daughters, Kacie Hebert and husband, David, Jr., and Kayla Smith and husband, Carton, Jr.; brothers, Gale LeBoeuf and wife, Cynthia, and Gene LeBoeuf; grandchildren, Tristin, Beau and Jaydon Hebert, Savanna, and Paetyn and Kade Smith; godchild, Phia Kreamer; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in his death by his parents, Howard and Wilma LeBoeuf; sister, Cindy LeBoeuf; and brother, Marler LeBoeuf.
Blair was an employee of Terrebonne Levee District in Houma as a mobile equipment operator.
He was an active member of St. Charles Barromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes as Eucharistic minister, door greeter and usher. He volunteered wherever he was needed. He was an active 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8616. Blair belonged to a Monday night disciple rosary prayer group for 15 years. He was an active secretary board member and leader of the Houma/ Thibodaux Diocese Cursillo movement for 20 years.
Blair was an avid Saints Fan and loved Drew Brees. His favorite pastime was watching TV, especially football, golf, and cowboy shows. He loved listening to country and old rock music. He enjoyed dancing to country music, playing golf and fishing.
Blair was a kind and generous man. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a faithful friend. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren.
He was loved by many and will be sadly missed.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019