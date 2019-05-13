|
Blake Anthony Votaw, 41, of Schriever, passed away on May 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
He is survived by son, James Stein; mother, Nell Votaw; brothers, Mark "Butch" Votaw, Floyd "Peanut" Votaw Jr., and Troy Votaw; sisters, Mary "Sissy" Martin, Rose Votaw, Lynn Faucheux, Crystal LeBlanc, and Michelle Votaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd E. Votaw Sr.; brother, Russ "Buggy" Paul Votaw; sister, Angelle Votaw; and grandparents, Tip and Christine Votaw and William and Virgie Bergeron.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2019