Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Blake Votaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blake Anthony Votaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Blake Anthony Votaw Obituary
Blake Anthony Votaw, 41, of Schriever, passed away on May 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

He is survived by son, James Stein; mother, Nell Votaw; brothers, Mark "Butch" Votaw, Floyd "Peanut" Votaw Jr., and Troy Votaw; sisters, Mary "Sissy" Martin, Rose Votaw, Lynn Faucheux, Crystal LeBlanc, and Michelle Votaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd E. Votaw Sr.; brother, Russ "Buggy" Paul Votaw; sister, Angelle Votaw; and grandparents, Tip and Christine Votaw and William and Virgie Bergeron.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now