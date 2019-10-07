|
Bob Bourgeois Jr., 42, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. until the Religious Service at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Robbin Esteve Bourgeois; daughter, Carlie Bourgeois; son, Bob Bourgeois III; granddaughter, Paisley Bourgeois; parents, Bob Bourgeois Sr. and Marilyn Percle Bourgeois; sisters, Buffy Borne and husband, Barry, and Chastity Himel and husband, Jean; mother-in-law, Patsy Sevin Esteve; nieces, Brittney and Macy Borne; and nephews, J.J. and Andre Himel.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ida and Andre Bourgeois, and Bernadette and Albert Percle; and father-in-law, David Esteve.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019