Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Larose, LA
Bobbie Melancon Obituary
Bobbie Melancon, 88, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her nieces, Paula R. Pierce, Mary R. Thibodeaux, Martha R. Bourg, and Cindy B. Hataway; nephews, Kevin Bourgeois and Don Bourgeois; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Flavia G. Melancon; and sisters, Ruth M. Richardel and Joanna M. Bourgeois.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
