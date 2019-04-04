|
|
Bobbie Smith, 70, a native of Winnfield, La. and resident of Houma, passed away on March 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray. Religious service will begin at 7 p.m.
Bobbie is survived in life by her son, Benjamin James Cornwell and his wife Heidi; sisters, Susan Nelson of Morgan City; and Paula Kyle of Morgan City; grandchildren, Benjamin James Cornwell II, Madison Grace Cornwell, Jayden Elvira Cornwell, and Bryce John-Wallace Cornwell; and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. Griffin and Pauline Pousey Griffin; brothers, George W. Griffin Jr. and Joe David Griffin; and sister, Cynthia Davis.
Bobbie was a telephone communications operator of more than 20 years. She loved the outdoors, traveling, and visiting friends. But most of all, she loved being with her family.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019