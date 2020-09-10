Bobby Boyd, Sr., 62, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Labadieville, departed this life on Friday, Sept 4, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery in Thibodaux.



Bobby is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Boyd; parents, Johnny Boyd Jr. and Margaret Walker Boyd; children, Rodney Carter, Chris Carter (Julia), Bobby Boyd, Jr., Kimberly Tolbert (Ashraf), Keith Boyd (Chawanna), and Javon Boyd; stepchildren, Chris and James (Shatira) Phillips; two brothers; two sisters; 13 grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; and maternal grandparents.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.



