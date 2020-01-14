|
Bobby "Bob" David Guin, 80, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. He was a native of Wharton, Texas and a resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Memorial services and Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at noon at the funeral home.
Services will conclude after the Liturgy.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Broussard Guin; children, Leslye Guin Popec and husband, John and their children, Brelin and Madison Popec, David Kelly Guin and wife, Bich Guin and their son, Huy; brother, James Harold Guin and wife, Cindy; sister, Rhonda Guin Brandin and husband, Neil; sister-in-law, Mary Guin; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John David Guin and Ida Mae Chiley Guin; brother, Victor Ray Guin; and sister, Helen Stone.
Bob served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He never met a stranger and quickly made friends with anyone he met.
"Mr. Bob" loved eating out at his two favorite restaurants on Martin Luther King Boulevard. He also enjoyed barbecuing for his family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff and Terrebonne General Medical Center, Dr. Russell Henry and Journey Hospice for their love, care and compassion to Bob and family during their difficult time; whom without their support this time would have been much harder and unbearable.
"Mr. Bob" will never be forgotten and always much loved and forever remembered by his family and friends.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020