Bobby F. Matherne

Raceland - Bobby F. Matherne, 87, a native of Raceland and resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15th at Holy Savior Catholic Church starting at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 67 years Dolores LeBlanc Matherne; children, Kevin Matherne (Felicie), Melanie Matherne, Stanley Matherne (Amanda), Stacy Matherne; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Flore Matherne Sr.; son, Kelly Matherne; brothers, Guy Sr., Eugene, Andrew, Elvin, Raymond and EJ Matherne; sisters, Rose Cretini, Ruby Grabert and Vivian Adams.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Notre Dame Hospice.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



