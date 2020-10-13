1/1
Bobby F. Matherne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby F. Matherne
Raceland - Bobby F. Matherne, 87, a native of Raceland and resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15th at Holy Savior Catholic Church starting at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 67 years Dolores LeBlanc Matherne; children, Kevin Matherne (Felicie), Melanie Matherne, Stanley Matherne (Amanda), Stacy Matherne; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Flore Matherne Sr.; son, Kelly Matherne; brothers, Guy Sr., Eugene, Andrew, Elvin, Raymond and EJ Matherne; sisters, Rose Cretini, Ruby Grabert and Vivian Adams.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Notre Dame Hospice.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved