Houma Today Obituaries
Bobby Barr
Bobby Joe Barr Obituary
Bobby Joe Barr, age 83, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word, officiated by Deacon Brent Bourgeois, will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda H. Barr; three children, Carrie A. Collins, Terry J. Collins, and Shanna D. Hawkins and husband Robbie; six grandchildren, Thomas Chauvin, Robert Chauvin, Kaitlyn Chauvin, Raphael Bourgeois, Christopher Collin, and Brandi Collins; four great-grandchildren, Kaylie Chauvin, Trinity Edwards, Everett Bourgeois and Hannah Bourgeois; and extended family, Jacolby Harris, Jayveon Harris and Jaydon Harris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Edwin Barr and Jessie Pearl Norris Barr; brother, Dennis Gene Barr; and great-grandchildren, Caden James Chauvin and Scarlett Grace Wert.

Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend that will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know and love him. He enjoyed a long career as a chief engineer on motor vessels. He also enjoyed fishing as well as coin collecting. However, most of all, he treasured his family and gatherings they shared.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
