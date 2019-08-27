|
Bobby Joe Barr, age 83, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word, officiated by Deacon Brent Bourgeois, will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda H. Barr; three children, Carrie A. Collins, Terry J. Collins, and Shanna D. Hawkins and husband Robbie; six grandchildren, Thomas Chauvin, Robert Chauvin, Kaitlyn Chauvin, Raphael Bourgeois, Christopher Collin, and Brandi Collins; four great-grandchildren, Kaylie Chauvin, Trinity Edwards, Everett Bourgeois and Hannah Bourgeois; and extended family, Jacolby Harris, Jayveon Harris and Jaydon Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Edwin Barr and Jessie Pearl Norris Barr; brother, Dennis Gene Barr; and great-grandchildren, Caden James Chauvin and Scarlett Grace Wert.
Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend that will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know and love him. He enjoyed a long career as a chief engineer on motor vessels. He also enjoyed fishing as well as coin collecting. However, most of all, he treasured his family and gatherings they shared.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019