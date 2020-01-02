|
|
Bobby Joe Corte Sr., age 83, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Bobby was a longtime resident of Houma.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Jan. 3, at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery in Houma.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Byrd Corte; son, Bobby Corte Jr. and wife Virginia; daughter, Kim Sanvi and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Bobby J. Corte III, Justin M. Corte and wife Elizabeth, Stephen L. Corte and wife Kandi, Barbie Oltmann and husband Erik, Stephanie Henry and husband Shane, Leslie Sanvi, Melanie Sanvi, Chase Corte and wife Arlene, Tyler, Gage, and Paige Corte; and great-grandchildren, Owen Oltmann, Cole and Clay Corte, Isabella Morataya, and Adele Henry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Wayner Socia Corte; and sons, Kane Corte and Chris Corte.
Bobby served in the USMC and after honorable discharge attended T. H. Harris Vo-Tech in Opelousas, La. There, he learned machine shop craft and to become a skilled machinist. After gaining a few years of work experience and moving to Houma, he partnered in a small local machine shop. His work ethic and business drive were obvious to anyone who worked with him and made evident by his career spanning more than 30 years in Terrebonne Parish, during which time he founded two additional oilfield machine shop and equipment repair facilities.
Bobby was a parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. He loved his family and was a loyal friend to many. He was passionate about his work and staying physically active.
The family is grateful to TGMC and Haydel Hospice for excellent care.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020