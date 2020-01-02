Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Bobby Corte Sr.
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maria Immacolata Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Maria Immacolata Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Corte Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Joe Corte Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Joe Corte Sr. Obituary
Bobby Joe Corte Sr., age 83, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Bobby was a longtime resident of Houma.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Jan. 3, at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery in Houma.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Byrd Corte; son, Bobby Corte Jr. and wife Virginia; daughter, Kim Sanvi and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Bobby J. Corte III, Justin M. Corte and wife Elizabeth, Stephen L. Corte and wife Kandi, Barbie Oltmann and husband Erik, Stephanie Henry and husband Shane, Leslie Sanvi, Melanie Sanvi, Chase Corte and wife Arlene, Tyler, Gage, and Paige Corte; and great-grandchildren, Owen Oltmann, Cole and Clay Corte, Isabella Morataya, and Adele Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Wayner Socia Corte; and sons, Kane Corte and Chris Corte.

Bobby served in the USMC and after honorable discharge attended T. H. Harris Vo-Tech in Opelousas, La. There, he learned machine shop craft and to become a skilled machinist. After gaining a few years of work experience and moving to Houma, he partnered in a small local machine shop. His work ethic and business drive were obvious to anyone who worked with him and made evident by his career spanning more than 30 years in Terrebonne Parish, during which time he founded two additional oilfield machine shop and equipment repair facilities.

Bobby was a parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. He loved his family and was a loyal friend to many. He was passionate about his work and staying physically active.

The family is grateful to TGMC and Haydel Hospice for excellent care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now