Bobby Johnson

Bobby Johnson Obituary
Bobby Johnson, 63, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday June 8 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. in Houma. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen Johnson; son, Darain (Patrice) Sanders Sr., stepsons Carl (Sherkendra) Short, Cyril Short, Calvin Short, Aaron (Amy) Short and Marty (Shena) Short; daughter LaShonda Jones, brothers Ernest (Claudette) Johnson Jr., Roger (Rosie) Johnson, Wayne Johnson, Glen Johnson, Craig (Patricia) Johnson, Claude (Annisa) Johnson and Joshua Butler,sisters Sonya Johnson, Sandra Johnson, Lisa Jackson, Tanya Butler and Jasmine Butler and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Johnson Sr. and Betty Ray Johnson, grandson Darain Sanders Jr. and brothers Lloyd Johnson and Michael Johnson.

Community Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 6 to June 7, 2019
