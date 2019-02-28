Home

MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Bobby Joseph Boudreaux Obituary
Funeral services will be held at an 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette for Bobby Joseph Boudreaux, age 88, who passed away Wednesday, February 27, at his residence in Lafayette. The Rev. David Hebert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, will officiate at the services.

Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux. Deacon Ambrose Ayzinne will officiate at the graveside services.

Mr. Boudreaux was a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Lafayette. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post and was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Survivors include one son, Brad Boudreaux of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas Boudreaux and Douglas Boudreaux both of Thibodaux; five sisters, De Etta Boudreaux Esteve and her husband, Toppy, of Thibodaux; Bonnie Boudreaux Landry and her husband, Howard, of Lafayette; Diana Boudreaux Ratcliff and her husband, Densil, of Alabama; Helen Boudreaux Breaux and her husband, Leroy, and Faye Boudreaux Camartina and her husband, Troy, all of Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth Adams Boudreaux; his parents, Paul Boudreaux and the former, Leona Rodrigue; one son, Terry J. Boudreaux; two daughters, Stephanie Ann Ordoyne and Vickie A. Morgan Boudreaux; and one brother, Paul J. Boudreaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8 a.m. until service time on Monday.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro is in charge of arrangemen
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
