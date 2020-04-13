|
|
Bobby Joseph Hebert, 81, a native and longtime resident of Cut Off, who spent his final year living in Kenner, LA at Inspired Living, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from COVID-19 with his grandson, Micah Hebert, at his side.
Bobby was a proud member of the Larose-Cut Off High School Class of 1956. He served as Class President and was on the District Champion football team. He went on to graduate from Louisiana State University in 1960 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He had a 33 year career with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He was parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off and later attended mass at Divine Mercy in Kenner.
He survived by his wife of 60 years, Paula Galiano Hebert; sons, Bobby and wife, Joan of New Orleans; Benjy and wife, Loirette of Cut Off; and Billy and wife, Renne of Cypress, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan, Cammy Miller (Nicholas), Micah, T-Bob (Caitlin), Brittaney Corso (Colin), Beaux, Kristy, Jordan Vandevere (Tanner), Erin, Katelyn and Shannon; and great-grandchildren Coral Corso, Alice Hebert, Magnolia Miller and Banks Vandevere.
He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Boudreaux and Dolly Gisclair (Rodney); and sister-in-laws, Bonnie DeFelice (Claude) and Sheron Allemand.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Hebert of Cut Off; his parents, Paul and Birdie Pitre Hebert of Galliano; his in-laws, Landry and Odette Richoux Galiano of Cut Off; and his brother-in-laws, Roland Boudreaux and Harry Allemand.
A private graveside burial was held at Sacred Heart Church by Rev. Gregory Fratt on March 30.
A memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate his life.
The family wishes thanks to the nurse and staff at Inspired Living, Oschner Hospital and Dr Christopher Naquin.
Falgout Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020