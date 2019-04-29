Bobby Lynn Lambert, 61, a native of Gonzales and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at St. Louis Catholic Church of Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.



Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Sandra LeBoeuf Lambert; three sons, John Lambert, Joshua LeBoeuf and fiancé, Gabrielle Theriot, and Dustin Lambert; sisters, Sandra Collins and husband, Ron, and Patsy Winterton and husband Bob; brothers, Gary Lambert and wife, Lynell, John David Lambert and wife, Debbie, and Brad Lambert; sister-in-law, Sheila Adams and husband, Cord; brother-in-law, Raymond LeBoeuf; goddaughter, Morgan LeBouef; mother, Nora Durban; mother-in-law, Shirley LeBoeuf; and his pride and joy, his only granddaughter, Nancy Mae LeBoeuf.



He was preceded in death by his father, John (J.V.) Lambert; brother, Danny Lambert; brother-in-law's, Lonnie Brignac and Richard LeBouef; paternal grandparents, Victorine Lambert and Mirza Lambert; maternal grandparents, Valcour Haydel and Anna Haydel; and father-in-law, Henry LeBoeuf Jr.



He served as a lineman superintendent for over 30 years. He loved fishing and spending time with family and friends. Bobby was also a long-time fan of the LSU Tigers. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019