Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
4511 West Park Avenue
Gray, LA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
4511 West Park Avenue
Gray, LA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
4511 West Park Avenue
Gray, LA
View Map
1945 - 2019
Bobby Samanie Obituary
Bobby Samanie, 74, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 10, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma -West Park, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray. Military Honors will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Religious service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Dolores Boudreaux Samanie; sister, Nancy Robichaux; brothers, Anise Jr. and Lawrence Samanie; and godchildren, Veronica and Nenessa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anise (Doggie) Samanie Sr. and Flavia Breaux Samanie; and sister, Adele Samanie Breaux.
Bobby worked on a sugar cane farm for 30 years. He loved to fish and hunt.
Bobby was an Army veteran and served in Germany.
The family would like to thank his brother "Jr." for the help and transportation he provided for Bobby for his medical care.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 13 to July 15, 2019
