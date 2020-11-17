1/
Bonnie Ann Esponge
Bonnie Ann Esponge, 63, of Houma, passed away peacefully due to cancer on November 12, 2020 at 3:20 am.
Bonnie was a devout catholic and was deeply devoted to her faith and she was a very active volunteer and longtime parishioner at the cathedral of St. Francis de Sales. She spent countless hours in the adoration chapel and assisted in any task needed. She will be deeply missed.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9:00 am at the cathedral of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 1.
She is survived by her daughters, Olivia Hebert and Angel Constrantchis; son, Dave Constrantchis; brothers, Bobby Hebert and Stanley Tastet; grandchildren, Hannah Rome, Gabriel Rome, and Shawna Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Hebert and Benita Lerete; and brother, Donald Esponge.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
