Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Bonnie Shuff Obituary
Bonnie B. Shuff, 65, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 15, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held from 8 until 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, at Bayou Blue Assembly of God. Memorial service will follow at 10 a.m.

She is survived her son Daniel Brunet (Pamela); daughter Laura L. Marcel (Maurice); brother Wayne Tompson; sisters Vickey, Donna and Tommie; grandchildren Ciara, Heather and Maurice; and great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Wyatt, Layne and Layton.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Daniel Brunet Sr.; second husband John Shuff; and mother Doris B. Labit.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations directly to the funeral home to cover funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 20 to July 22, 2019
