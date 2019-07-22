|
Boyd C. Hebert Sr., 85, died on July 20, 2019. Born November 29, 1933, he was a native of Supreme and resident of Thibodaux
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
He was the beloved husband of Lou Ann Richard Hebert for over 64 years; father of Boyd Hebert Jr. and wife Sylvia Brown Hebert, Christopher Hebert and wife Anna Comeaux Hebert, and the late Joey Hebert and wife Mary Rodrigue Hebert.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Boyd "Trey" Hebert III and wife Caroline Duplantier Hebert, Geoffrey Hebert and wife Alexis Boudreaux Hebert, Melissa Hebert Adams and husband Michael Adams, Jacob Hebert and fiancée Ellen Rodrigue, and Emily Hebert; one great-grandson, Boyd C. Joseph Hebert IV; sister, Lorena Hebert LeBlanc; and brothers, Eugene Boudreaux and wife Judy, and Kenneth Hebert and wife Linda.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement Kliebert Hebert and Sidonia Aucoin Hebert; stepmother, Lucy Molaison Boudreaux Hebert; brothers, Harold Hebert and wife Christiana,
and Roy Hebert and wife Lucille; sisters, Hazel Hebert Himel and husband Wallace Himel, Ethel Hebert Gomez and husband Eddie Gomez; brother-in-law Ray LeBlanc; sister-in-law Gail Richard Guillot and husband Val Guillot; and father and mother-in-law Abbie Richard and Marie Boudreaux Richard.
Boyd retired from Goodall Rubber Company. He was inducted in the E. D. White Hall of Fame in 2001 and was named an E. D. White Cardinal Great in 2003. He was Senior Mayor for a Day of the City of Thibodaux in 2015 and the Past President of the E. D. White Cardinal Club. He was a Lecturer at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral and a member of the Gumbo Crew.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to E. D. White Catholic High in the name of Boyd Hebert, Sr.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 22 to July 23, 2019