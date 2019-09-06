|
Brad Michael Falgout, 38, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019.
A memorial visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the funeral mass at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Maygen Falgout; parents, Douglas and Christina Peltier Falgout; sister, Danielle Falgout Sallean (Glenn); uncles, Dwayne (Lynn), Tracy (Veronica) and Darren (Denise) Peltier; aunt, Denise (Charles) Truscott; grandparents, Daniel and Maudeline Peltier, and Edyth and Lenny Falgout; nieces, Emma and Hannah Sallean; and nephew, Landon Sallean.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, John and Olydia Songe, Thaddeus and Rai Pellegrin, Andrew and Dorris Peltier, and Virgil and Lydie Falgout; and uncle, David Falgout.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019