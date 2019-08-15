|
Bradley James Barker Jr. "Beco", 25, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Houston.
Visitation will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Eagle Wright Baptist Church, 3590 La. 316 in Gray. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Da'shon Torrell Cole "Bentley;" parents Bradley J. Barker Sr. and Amina Gant; brothers Jordan Franklin, Dyllian Barker and Shermar Molden; sisters Kayla and Brahsay Barker, Lakeshia Taplett and Shermane Molden; paternal grandparents Crawford Jr. and Joeann Barker; and maternal grandfather William "Billy" Bradford (Yvonne).
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Gussie Williams and Cornelious (Beverly) Gant; great-grandparents William and Audry Bradford; and paternal great-grandparents Rena Guillory and Annie Belle Barker.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019