Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Cemetery
Dulac, LA

Bradley Parfait


Bradley Paul Parfait


1955 - 2020
Bradley Paul Parfait Obituary
Bradley Paul Parfait, 64, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at Holy Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his siblings, Mary Freeman, John Terry Parfait, Pauline Laughlin and Terrell Anthony Parfait; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Oris Parfait and Josephine Florence Parfait; and siblings, Tony James Parfait, Helen Parfait, and Charlene Parfait.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
