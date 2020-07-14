1/1
Brandon Clark
Brandon "Bam" Clark, 41, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport, with a funeral service starting at 7 p.m.

Brandon is survived by his son, Braylon Clark; mother, Perserpia A. Clark; brothers, Duane "Dee" Clark "aka Deedra Dee," and BJ Clark (Starla Kirchhoff); grandparents, Richard and Geraldine Adams; step-grandmother, Anne Clark of Calhoun, LA; and godchild, Allie Clark.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Clark Jr. and; grandparents, Bobby Clark Sr. and Frances Hawkes Shaw.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Perserpia Clark for Braylon Clark's future.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
JUL
16
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
