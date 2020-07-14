Brandon Clark

Brandon "Bam" Clark, 41, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport, with a funeral service starting at 7 p.m.



Brandon is survived by his son, Braylon Clark; mother, Perserpia A. Clark; brothers, Duane "Dee" Clark "aka Deedra Dee," and BJ Clark (Starla Kirchhoff); grandparents, Richard and Geraldine Adams; step-grandmother, Anne Clark of Calhoun, LA; and godchild, Allie Clark.



He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Clark Jr. and; grandparents, Bobby Clark Sr. and Frances Hawkes Shaw.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Perserpia Clark for Braylon Clark's future.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



