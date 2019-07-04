Brandon Michael Dupre, age 43, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, July 8, at the funeral home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No 2.



Brandon is survived by his wife of 21 years, Patty Callahan Dupre; two sons, Gage Dupre and companion, Sunnie Redmond, and Dylan Dupre; one grandson, Easton Dupre; father, Norman Dupre; father-in-law, Orville Callahan Sr.; two sisters, Donnarae Dupre Lucas St. John, and Regina Bourgeois; sister-in-law, Wendy Callahan Clark; brother-in-law's, Orville "Pedo" Callahan Jr., and William "Willie" Callahan; numerous nieces and nephews; and his Shell Auger brothers and sisters.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Janae Sevin; and grandparents, Cyrus Sevin and MonaFaye Sevin, Gertrude Dupre, and Wilson Dupre.



Brandon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend that will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him. He enjoyed fishing and baseball, but most of all, he enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 4 to July 5, 2019