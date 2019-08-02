|
Breanna Lynn Bourgeois, 18, a native of Raceland and a resident of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her parents, Erica Hebert and Kelly Buquet, and Korey and Katelyn Bourgeois; brother Brantley Bourgeois; step-sister Kelsey Buquet; grandparents Dana and Cynthia Bourgeois and Susan Loupe and Hilton Hebert; great-grandparents Elaine Bourgeois, Maria DeLeon and Joyce Fonseca; step-grandparents Cody and Deanna Cunningham; soulmate Grant Ledet; nanny Mandy Brown (Jacob); godfather (Paran) Bryant Hebert (Mandy); aunt Kristy Trahan (Craig); step-aunt Kelsey Cunningham; cousins Seth Sevin, Bentley Trahan, Bryson Hebert and Luke Brown; and dog Khloe.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Allen Fonseca, Frank DeLeon Sr. and Ray Bourgeois.
She was a member of the Down South Cowgirls and a past member of the Central Lafourche Color Guard. She was an organ donor.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019