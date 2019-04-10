|
|
Brenda Ann Clement, 66, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Chackbay, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Huey Clement; children, Michelle Lafitte and husband, John, and Buddy Clement and wife, Blair; and grandchildren, Joshua Lafitte, Jace Delcambre, Taylor Lafitte, Lane Clement and Grant Clement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Andras Sr. and Thelma Andras; and siblings, Louis Andras Jr. and Loretta Pitre.
The family would like to especially thank St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019