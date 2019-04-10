Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Clement
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Ann Clement

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda Ann Clement Obituary
Brenda Ann Clement, 66, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Chackbay, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Huey Clement; children, Michelle Lafitte and husband, John, and Buddy Clement and wife, Blair; and grandchildren, Joshua Lafitte, Jace Delcambre, Taylor Lafitte, Lane Clement and Grant Clement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Andras Sr. and Thelma Andras; and siblings, Louis Andras Jr. and Loretta Pitre.

The family would like to especially thank St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now