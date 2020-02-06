Home

Brenda Arceneaux Obituary
Brenda "Bee" Arceneaux, 66, a native and resident of Grand Isle and Cut Off, became an Angel on Monday, Feb 3, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday, Feb. 10, at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano. A service will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral parlor, with burial following in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off.

Mrs. Brenda is survived by her daughter, Nicki Gary; son, Steven Prejean; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Helen Danos; brother, Billy Danos; and sisters, Mona Danos and Stacy Pitre.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald "Donnie" Prejean Jr.; and second husband, Roy Arceneaux.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to offset funeral costs.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
