|
|
Brenda Bourgeois Larousse, 69, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will resume at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church, on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the church starting at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Leroy Larousse; daughter, Lisa Duplantis (Farrel); and two grandchildren, Elise and Noah Duplantis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Louise Bourgeois; brothers Marvin and Melvin Bourgeois; and sister-in-law, Geri Bourgeois.
Brenda was employed with Ruby Slippers Home for 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother,
grandmother and friend. She enjoyed baking and sewing. She loved her family more than the world.
Special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice, especially Ashley and Holly, for their care and compassion.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019