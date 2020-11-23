1/1
Brenda Cecile Marie Lirette
1945 - 2020
Chauvin - Brenda Cecile Marie Lirette, age 75, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 12:30 a.m. She was a native and resident of Chauvin, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. with burial following in the church cemetery.
Brenda is survived by her sons, Brett Lirette and wife, Krissy, and Seve Lirette; daughter, Bridgette Lirette Forstall and husband, Trey; grandchildren, Phillip Lirette and wife, Brooke, Isabelle and Brody Forstall, Colton Lirette, and Adrionne, Brooks, and Cadie Beth Kusy; nephew, Travis "T.J." Lirette Jr. and wife, Dawn; brother, Henry Marie and wife, Kathy; sisters, Earline Sevin, Linda Chauvin and husband, Richard, Maxine Martin and husband, Chucky, and Christine Authement and husband, Gordon; sister-in-law, Sherrlyn Marie; numerous nieces and nephews.
Brenda is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Joseph Lirette; son, Jody Lirette; parents, Percy Andrew and Velma Neil Marie; granddaughter, Kristi Lirette; brothers, Stanley and Bobby Marie; sister, Laverne Marie; brothers-in-law, Travis "Blackie" Lirette Sr., and George Sevin.
A loving mother, faithful wife, and wonderful grandmother fought a courageous battle against multi myeloma for almost a decade. Brenda lived a life of faith, love, and caring for others. Though she will be missed here we know through the mercy and love of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ she will enter heaven and live in eternity free of any pain, sadness, and tears.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Lirette family.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
