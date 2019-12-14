Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Dupre Orton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Dupre Orton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Dupre Orton Obituary
Brenda Dupre Orton, age 65, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at her residence. She was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation and service from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home. Services will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Walter J. Orton, IV; daughters Vanessa Dupre, Dominique and husband Joe Dominique; and siblings Claude Moise Dupre Jr., Randy Paul Dupre, Irmalee Mary Dupre and Darlene Dupre Bonvillian.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Dupre Sr. and Mazel Brunet Dupre.

Brenda was a loving wife. She enjoyed the company of her husband and mother-in-law. She also enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her dog, Louy.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now