Brenda Dupre Orton, age 65, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at her residence. She was a longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation and service from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home. Services will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Walter J. Orton, IV; daughters Vanessa Dupre, Dominique and husband Joe Dominique; and siblings Claude Moise Dupre Jr., Randy Paul Dupre, Irmalee Mary Dupre and Darlene Dupre Bonvillian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Dupre Sr. and Mazel Brunet Dupre.
Brenda was a loving wife. She enjoyed the company of her husband and mother-in-law. She also enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her dog, Louy.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019