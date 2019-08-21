Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Brenda Elaine Evans-Chaisson

Brenda Elaine Evans-Chaisson Obituary
Brenda Elaine Evans-Chaisson lost her fight at 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019. She was 54 at the time of her death.

Visitation will be held in her honor from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray.

Elaine, as she was known to most, was born in Hall Summit, La. on November 3, 1964, to Johnny and Tulane Evans.

She was a strong and independent woman with so much fight in her.

She loved God, animals, and her family.

Brenda Elaine is survived by her son, Tyler James Evans-Chaisson; daughter Taylor Elizabeth Chaisson; twin brother Robert Wayne Evans and ex-husband/caregiver Autry John Chaisson.

She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
