Brenda Hall Arbuckle

Houma - Funeral services honoring the life of Brenda Hall Arbuckle will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Logansport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Bro. Tommy McMellon. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Rose-Neath Chapel in Logansport on Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Brenda was born December 9, 1955 to Clarence & Nancy Abbott Hall and entered into rest on November 5, 2020 at the age of 64 in Houma, Louisiana.

Preceding Brenda in death are her parents, grandparents, and her son Michael Brady Arbuckle.

She is survived by her husband, John L. Arbuckle, Jr. son, Justin Arbuckle & wife Raquel, daughter, Jessica Tauzin & husband Troy all of Houma La, sister Barbie Jones & husband Pat of Stonewall, La, brothers, Kevin Hall & wife Jenny of Peachtree City, Ga., Keith Hall & wife Missy of West Monroe, La, 4 grandchildren, Brycen Tauzin, Kenlie Tauzin, Keelan Arbuckle & Isla Arbuckle, and Luca Arbuckle who will be arriving soon along with a host of other family and friends.

Hosting Brenda as pallbearers are Jake Hall, Cam Hall, Brad Arbuckle, Chris DeGeorge, Chase Chancellor & Wayne Champagne.

Honorary pallbearers are Andrew Hall and Casey Jones.



