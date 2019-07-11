Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Gray, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Gray, LA
Brenda Joyce Powell


1945 - 2019
Brenda Joyce Powell Obituary
Brenda Joyce Reed Powell, 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Gray. Burial will follow in the Little Zion Congregational Cemetery in Chackbay.

She is survived by her son, Winndell K. Powell; daughter, Nicole Lastrapes James and Tisha P. Wayne (James); six grandchildren; brothers, Uelyss Reed Jr. (Patricia), and Eugene Reed (Madelyne); and sisters, Eula Brinkley, Anna Thomas, Mary Kitchen (Walter), Gustavia Growe, Gloria Dotson (Charles) and Shelia Reed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulysses Sr. and Gertrude Allen Reed; and sister, Deloris May Reed.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 11 to July 12, 2019
