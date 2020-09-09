Brenda LeBlanc McClintock, 74, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Mathews. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Savior Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her daughters, Paula Mousseau, Shelia McClintock and Dana (Kevin) Morvant; grandchildren, Lonnie Chiasson Jr., Brady Morvant and Casper (Aurora) Morvant; sister, Beryl Rivet; and niece, Nicole Rivera.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel "Danny" McClintock; and parents, Eunice "Nis" and Vivian Orgeron LeBlanc.



Brenda was a beloved nurse, mother, and grandmother. The family would like to thank South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Notre Dame Hospice, and St. Anne Hospital for the loving care she received.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store