1/1
Brenda LeBlanc McClintock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda LeBlanc McClintock, 74, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Mathews. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Savior Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Paula Mousseau, Shelia McClintock and Dana (Kevin) Morvant; grandchildren, Lonnie Chiasson Jr., Brady Morvant and Casper (Aurora) Morvant; sister, Beryl Rivet; and niece, Nicole Rivera.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel "Danny" McClintock; and parents, Eunice "Nis" and Vivian Orgeron LeBlanc.

Brenda was a beloved nurse, mother, and grandmother. The family would like to thank South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Notre Dame Hospice, and St. Anne Hospital for the loving care she received.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved