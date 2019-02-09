|
|
Brenda LeBlanc Navarre, 70, of Houma, passed away on Jan. 22, 2019.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, with the Memorial Mass to begin at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her siblings, Gloria LeBlanc, Reggie LeBlanc and wife, Loraine, and Mary Naquin and significant other, Dave Levron; sister-in-law, Enid LeBlanc; stepson, Duroy Navarre and wife, Sylvia; one granddaughter; two step-grandchildren; 21 nieces and nephews; and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duroy Navarre; parents, James and Agnes Blanchard LeBlanc; brothers, Morris Leblanc, and Norris LeBlanc and wife, Nettie Ann; brother-in-law, Eldon Authement Sr.; nephews, Perry LeBlanc and Eldon "Buddy" Authement Jr.; and one great-niece.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019