Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Brent Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brent L. Morgan Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brent L. Morgan Sr. Obituary
Brent L. Morgan Sr., age 59, a native of Raceland and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on March 24, 2019.

He is survived by his sons, Brent Morgan Jr. and Brad Morgan; beloved grandchild, Braxton Lee Morgan; brother, Bryce L. Morgan; and sister, Bonnie Morgan Hagan; aunt and uncle, Linda and James Badeaux

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton and Rosa P. Morgan; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now