Brent L. Morgan Sr., age 59, a native of Raceland and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on March 24, 2019.
He is survived by his sons, Brent Morgan Jr. and Brad Morgan; beloved grandchild, Braxton Lee Morgan; brother, Bryce L. Morgan; and sister, Bonnie Morgan Hagan; aunt and uncle, Linda and James Badeaux
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton and Rosa P. Morgan; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019