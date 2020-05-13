|
|
Brent Lawrence Sauce, 23, died at 11:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born on June 6, 1996, he was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Choctaw.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at St. James Chapel Cemetery in Choctaw.
He is survived by his parents, Ricky Sauce and Patricia Veillion Sauce; sister, Katie Sauce; brother, Eric Sauce; girlfriend, Alexis Richard; nephews, Thomas Sauce, Jr. and Aiden Sauce; and godchild, Carsen Benoit.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas "Peanut" Sauce; and grandparents, Lawrence and Elma Sauce and Stagg and Ezery Veillion.
He enjoyed fishing, duck and deer hunting and loved his truck.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2020