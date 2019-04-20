Brent Michael Bourg, born March 5, 1969, passed away at the age of 50 on April 13, 2019. Brent was born in Houma but had been living with his mother, Mary Susan Callahan and sister Anna Deanna Miles Rudel for many years due to his health.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Tuesday, April 23, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Rev. Jean Marie will officiate the Mass. Burial will be held at a later date.

Brent is survived by his mother, Mary Susan Callahan and father, Gary Joseph Bourg; sister, Anna Deanna Miles Rudel; paternal grandmother, Mary LeBouef; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins that he loved dearly on both his mother and father's side of the family.

Brent is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leonard "Lanay" Bourg; maternal grandparents, Michel Sylvester Callahan and Anna Mae Voisin Callahan Hornsby; and step-grandfather, Nolton Joseph Hornsby.

Brent loved his Lord and the Blessed Mother, and he prayed for his family that he loved so. Brent also loved the Saints football team and LSU. He watched them faithfully whether they won or lost. Brent also loved to watch movie with his mother and sister.

Brent was a sweet and loving man and will be greatly missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019