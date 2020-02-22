|
|
Brent Oville James Sevin, 76, a native of Montegut and resident of Upper Little Caillou, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, Feb. 27 at St. Joseph Church in Chauvin, from 9 a.m. until service time. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon at St. Joseph Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.
Brent is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norma Robichaux Sevin; son Brooks Sevin and wife Lorenza; daughter Leslie Sevin; niece Michelle Bivens; grandchildren Colton, Tanner, Caleb and Kyle Sevin and Morgan Serigny; and siblings June O'Dowd, Webster Jr., Dwight, and Rory Sevin.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Sevin Aucoin; parents Webster Sevin Sr. and Lena Lajaunie Sevin; and brother Errol Sevin.
Brent was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Chauvin. He was an avid LSU fan, loved swamp pop music and getting together with his family and friends.
Dad had a kind and loving heart and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all the hearts he touched.
Special thanks to Dr. Eric Jukes, Dr. Brian Matherne, Haydel Memorial Hospice, his nurse GiGi,¬ and to all the family and friends who helped us out during our dad's sudden illness. We appreciate all the love and support at our time of need.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020