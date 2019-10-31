|
Brett Clark Templet, 59, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Born on June 27, 1960, in Gonzales, to Valerie Cozad and Richard Templet. He married his beloved wife of 38 years, Tammy Templet, on Aug. 23, 1986, in Gretna. They moved to Raceland in 1994, where they raised their four children together. He was a strong and selfless man, who prided himself on taking care of his family.
He was a master of many things; from taking care of pools, mechanical work, fixing anything broken, restoring campers and so much more. He always had a helping hand for those in need. He truly was the jack of all trades and the true definition of a good man. There was not a moment he would keep still unless he was resting his eyes, because if you asked him it was never a nap.
Brett is survived by his mother and father; his wife, Tammy Templet; his children, Cherish Flannery (Craig Flannery), Brett J. Templet, Joshua Templet (Stella Hernandez Templet), and Chantell Templet.
He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Gracie, Alex, Emma, Zoey, Cooper, Jaxon, Landon, Lorelai, Camille, and Annie; as well as one great-grandchild, Khylon; his sisters, Julie Griffin and Bridget Victoriano; his brother, Troy Templet; and many nieces and nephews , relatives and friends alike.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and two brothers, Keith and Chris Templet.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019