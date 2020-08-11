Brian A. "Luggarhead" Hebert, 57, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Mathews. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Brian is survived by his wife, Julie P. Hebert; sons, Brett Hebert and Josh Hebert; mother, Merrill Hebert; brother, Scott Hebert; sister, Evelyn Hebert; grand dogs, Whiskey, Miley and Winnie.



He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Hebert; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Raoul Hebert, and Mr. and Mrs. Tilden Richoux.



Brian was the Captain of the Krewe of Apollo Carnival Club and a member of LaFourche Masonic Lodge No. 427.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



