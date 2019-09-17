Home

Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Brian Anthony Terrebonne Obituary
Brian Anthony Terrebonne, 60, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.

Brian is survived by his parents, Alvin and Peggy Terrebonne; brother, Duane Terrebonne (Cindy); and sister, Christel Terrebonne.

Brian attended the Plaisance Center. He loved hanging out with his sister, Christel, his friends from the center and his cat, Goldie. He loved helping out on the farm. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He enjoyed dancing, bowling and eating out.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
