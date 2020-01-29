|
|
Brian Keith Bolden, 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 10:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 183 Smith Lane in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Brianyelle and Brianeisha Wilson; two grandchildren; parents, Jeff, Jr. and Elnora Brown Bolden; brothers, Timothy and Jeffery Bolden (Lindsey); and sisters. Nicole Theriot and Ashanta White.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Bre'on Boatner; sister, Kristie Bolden; niece, LaKeishawn Bolden; paternal grandparents, Jeff Sr. and Effie Calloway Bolden; and maternal grandparents, Freddie, Sr. and Martha Cheatham Brown.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020